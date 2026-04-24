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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Construction bags CIDCO project of Rs 1,100 cr

Hindustan Construction bags CIDCO project of Rs 1,100 cr

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) secured a significant infrastructure contract valued at approximately ~2.917.6 crore from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for the construction of a 22.21 km raw water tunnel and a 250 MLD water treatment plant in Raigad. The project has been awarded to the LCESPL-HCC Joint Venture, in which HCC is responsible for executing works worth approximately Rs 1,100 crore.

The project involves the design and construction of a 22.21 km long raw water tunnel using Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology, conveying water from Kondhane Dam at Village Chochi in Karjat to a proposed 250 MLD Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Village Mohope in Pan vel.

 

The scope of work also includes the design, build, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of the water treatment plant, along with 15 years of comprehensive operation and maintenance under a Design, Build and Operate (DBO) contract model.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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