Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 34.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.77% to Rs 992.20 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company declined 34.57% to Rs 58.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.77% to Rs 992.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1373.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.96% to Rs 165.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.16% to Rs 3969.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5603.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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