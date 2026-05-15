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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 34.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit declines 34.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 27.77% to Rs 992.20 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company declined 34.57% to Rs 58.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.77% to Rs 992.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1373.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.96% to Rs 165.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.16% to Rs 3969.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5603.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales992.201373.70 -28 3969.595603.37 -29 OPM %17.2121.00 -14.2411.31 - PBDT97.14195.59 -50 212.65157.49 35 PBT91.96173.25 -47 185.16-6.49 LP NP58.9490.08 -35 165.52112.63 47

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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