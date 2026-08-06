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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit rises 0.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit rises 0.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 993.42 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company rose 0.69% to Rs 51.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 993.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1091.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales993.421091.33 -9 OPM %10.5316.45 -PBDT80.3684.88 -5 PBT74.4073.32 1 NP51.0850.73 1

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:53 PM IST