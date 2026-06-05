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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Construction secures Rs 127-cr Wangchhu Hydroelectric project

Hindustan Construction secures Rs 127-cr Wangchhu Hydroelectric project

Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) secured a contract worth Rs 127 crore from Wangchhu Hydroelectric Power (WHPL), Bhutan, for construction works related to the Wangchhu Hydroelectric Project.

The scope of work includes construction of diversion tunnels, hydromechanical gates and cofferdams. The contract is scheduled to be completed within nine months. The award follows WHPL's technical and financial evaluation process and reflects HCC's proven expertise in executing complex hydroelectric projects in challenging geographies.

The diversion works are critical for enabling the early commencement of the project's primary civil works and maintaining the overall implementation schedule of the Wangchhu Hydroelectric Project.

Bhutan's hydropower sector is poised for significant expansion under the country's 13th Five-Year Plan (2024-29), with the government targeting 6,000 MW of installed capacity and continued investments in large hydroelectric projects.

 

HCC's continued presence in Bhutan for over three decades has contributed significantly to the country's hydropower capacity through projects such as Tala (1020 MW), Kurichu (60 MW), Punatsangchhu-1 ( 1200 MW), Dagachhu ( 114 MW) and Nikachhu ( 118 MW).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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