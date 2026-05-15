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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 137.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 137.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 58.06% to Rs 1156.08 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Copper rose 137.35% to Rs 444.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.06% to Rs 1156.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 731.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.48% to Rs 918.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 465.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.62% to Rs 3077.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2070.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1156.08731.40 58 3077.922070.96 49 OPM %54.2936.46 -47.5035.62 - PBDT659.46310.83 112 1528.91807.96 89 PBT592.21258.53 129 1328.47632.40 110 NP444.27187.18 137 918.54465.12 97

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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