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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper drops after govt launches 6% stake via OFS

Hindustan Copper drops after govt launches 6% stake via OFS

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Hindustan Copper declined 6.63% to Rs 535 after the government of India launched offer for sale (OFS) to divest 6% stake in the company.

The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, proposes to sell up to 2,90,10,721 equity shares, representing 3% of the companys total issued and paid-up equity share capital, as part of the base offer. The government has an option to sell an additional 2,90,10,721 shares, taking the total offer size to 6% of the companys equity capital.

The OFS opened for non-retail investors on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, while retail investors, eligible employees and non-retail investors opting to carry forward unallotted bids can participate on Wednesday, 26 August 2026.

 

The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 514 per share, implying a discount of 10.38% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 573.55 on the BSE.

Of the base offer, 2.61 crore shares have been reserved for non-retail investors and 29.01 lakh shares for retail investors. Including the oversubscription option, the non-retail portion may increase to 5.22 crore shares, while the retail allocation may rise to 58.02 lakh shares.

According to BSE data, the offer received bids for 7,70,505 shares as of 10:25 a.m IST on the first day, translating into 2% subscription of the base non-retail portion of 2.61 crore shares. Of these, bids for 3,50,505 shares were received under the 100% margin category and 4,20,000 shares under the 0% margin category. The indicative bid price stood at Rs 514.74 per share. The retail bidding window is scheduled to open on 26 August 2026.

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The OFS also includes a reservation of up to 25,000 shares for eligible employees. Employees can bid for shares worth up to Rs 5 lakh under the offer.

Hindustan Copper is a central public sector undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Mines, Government of India. The principal activities of the company are exploration, exploitation, mining of copper and copper ore including beneficiation of minerals, smelting and refining. As on 31 March 2026, the Government of India held 66.14% in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the companys adjusted net profit increased 162.47% YoY and declined 20.69% QoQ to Rs 352.37 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 81.36% YoY and fell 18.99% QoQ to Rs 936.5 crore in Q1 FY27.

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 11:06 AM IST