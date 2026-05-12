Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 1.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 1.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 580.75, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 161.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.28% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 580.75, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 23526.15. The Sensex is at 74972.87, down 1.37%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 10.19% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12926.4, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 83.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Medi Assist rises for second session after strong Q4 earnings

Medi Assist rises for second session after strong Q4 earnings

TCS partners with Rezolve Ai to scale agentic AI commerce globally

TCS partners with Rezolve Ai to scale agentic AI commerce globally

Nifty trades below 23,600 level as intense selling continues on domestic bourses

Nifty trades below 23,600 level as intense selling continues on domestic bourses

One MobiKwik Systems slides after Q4 results

One MobiKwik Systems slides after Q4 results

Teamlease Services rallies as board to mull buyback on 20 May'26

Teamlease Services rallies as board to mull buyback on 20 May'26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuyQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance