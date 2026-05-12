Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 1.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 580.75, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 161.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.28% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 580.75, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 23526.15. The Sensex is at 74972.87, down 1.37%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 10.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12926.4, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 83.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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