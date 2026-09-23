Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1%, gains for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 513.3, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.27% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% gain in NIFTY and a 31.55% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 513.3, up 1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23448.85. The Sensex is at 74923.95, up 0.53%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has dropped around 10.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12990.35, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.