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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper OFS sees strong retail demand; govt sells 6% stake

Hindustan Copper OFS sees strong retail demand; govt sells 6% stake

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Hindustan Copper announced that government of India concluded its offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to a 6% stake in the company.

The President of India, acting through the Ministry of mines, had initially offered up to 2,90,10,721 equity shares, representing 3% of the companys total issued and paid-up equity share capital, with an option to sell additional shares 2.90 lakh shares under oversubscription option.

Following strong demand from institutional investors, the government exercised the oversubscription option in full, taking the total offer size to 5.80 crore equity shares, representing 6% of Hindustan Copper paid-up equity share capital.

Of the total offer, around 58.02 lakh shares, or 10%, were reserved for retail investors, while 25,000 shares were earmarked for eligible employees. Eligible employees were permitted to bid for shares worth up to Rs 5 lakh.

 

At the close of bidding on 26 August 2026, the retail portion received bids for 4.21 crore shares, translating into a 725.9% subscription of the revised retail offer comprising 58.02 lakh shares. All retail bids were backed by 100% margin.

The non-retail portion had received bids for 8.91 crore shares on 25 August 2026, resulting in full subscription of the revised non-retail allocation. Of these, bids for 5.47 crore shares were backed by 100% margin, while bids for 3.44 crore shares were placed without margin. The indicative clearing price stood at Rs 532.42 per share.

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Hindustan Copper is a central public sector undertaking under the administrative control of Ministry of Mines, Government of India. The principal activities of the company are exploration, exploitation, mining of copper and copper ore including beneficiation of minerals, smelting and refining. As on 31 March 2026, the Government of India held 66.14% in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the companys adjusted net profit increased 162.47% YoY and declined 20.69% QoQ to Rs 352.37 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 81.36% YoY and fell 18.99% QoQ to Rs 936.5 crore in Q1 FY27.

At the close of trade on Wednesday, Hindustan Copper shares settled 4.38% higher at Rs 556.55 on the BSE, above the OFS clearing price.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 4:50 PM IST