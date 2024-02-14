Sensex (    %)
                        
Hindustan Copper Q3 PAT slips 21% YoY to 63 cr

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Hindustan Copper's consolidated net profit declined 21.44% to Rs 63 crore in Q3 as compared with Rs 80.20 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations fell 28.31% YoY to Rs 399.29 crore in Q3 FY24.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 82.18 crore in Q3 FY24, down 26.19% year on year.
Total expenses rose 3.81% to Rs 168.86 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 457.36 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 9.52 crore (up 91.55% YoY) while employee benefits expense was Rs 73.74 crore (down 8.73% YoY) and during the period under review.
On nine month basis, the companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 170.98 crore in 9M FY24, up 4.79% from Rs 163.15 crore posted in 9M FY23. While revenue from operations was at Rs 1,151.63 crore in 9M FY24, increased 3.04% YoY.
On the production front, the growth momentum has been maintained. During the nine months ended December 2023, mine production in terms of copper ore and metal-in-concentrate has increased by around 21% and 5% respectively as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.
Hindustan Copper (HCL) is a vertically integrated copper producing company. The principal activities of the company are exploration, exploitation, mining of copper and copper ore including beneficiation of minerals, smelting and refining.
The scrip advanced 3.06% to Rs 257.85 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

