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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Foods commences commercial operations at its new ice cream manufacturing unit

Hindustan Foods commences commercial operations at its new ice cream manufacturing unit

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Located at Panipat, Haryana

Hindustan Foods (HFL) has commenced commercial operations at its new ice cream manufacturing facility in Panipat, Haryana. The Panipat facility is HFL's third ice cream manufacturing unit in India and expands its presence in the ice cream segment. The plant is currently under ramp-up and stabilization, and utilization is expected to scale up gradually over the next few quarters.

 

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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