Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 29.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 729.15 crore
Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 29.06% to Rs 22.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 729.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 678.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales729.15678.62 7 OPM %7.796.48 -PBDT42.8335.28 21 PBT28.9925.31 15 NP22.0317.07 29
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

