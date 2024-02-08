Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 29.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 729.15 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 29.06% to Rs 22.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 729.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 678.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.729.15678.627.796.4842.8335.2828.9925.3122.0317.07