Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 31.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.47% to Rs 1116.75 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 31.70% to Rs 41.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.47% to Rs 1116.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 958.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.30% to Rs 149.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 4251.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3638.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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