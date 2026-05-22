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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 31.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 31.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 16.47% to Rs 1116.75 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 31.70% to Rs 41.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.47% to Rs 1116.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 958.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.30% to Rs 149.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 4251.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3638.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1116.75958.83 16 4251.043638.71 17 OPM %8.938.18 -8.548.20 - PBDT81.2861.79 32 294.29235.27 25 PBT58.2541.59 40 204.21155.05 32 NP41.5531.55 32 149.03115.26 29

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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