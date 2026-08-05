Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 32.75% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.90% to Rs 1201.08 croreNet profit of Hindustan Foods rose 32.75% to Rs 42.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 1201.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1018.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1201.081018.69 18 OPM %8.357.93 -PBDT82.7663.79 30 PBT56.5842.70 33 NP42.7632.21 33
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:07 AM IST