Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 28.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 29.62 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy declined 28.79% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 29.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.16% to Rs 8.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.57% to Rs 108.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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