Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 60.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 24.35 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy declined 60.40% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 24.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24.3526.757.6815.632.054.401.624.051.182.98

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