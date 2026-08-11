Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 4.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 4.49% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.491.2920.8121.711.241.201.211.170.930.89

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