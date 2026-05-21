Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.74% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 71.43% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.74% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.71% to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 5.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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