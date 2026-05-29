Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 39.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 215.53 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 39.47% to Rs 27.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 215.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 181.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.40% to Rs 48.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.89% to Rs 739.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 673.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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