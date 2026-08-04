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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 399.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 399.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 19.79% to Rs 197.18 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures rose 399.71% to Rs 51.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.79% to Rs 197.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales197.18164.60 20 OPM %14.345.61 -PBDT72.8834.49 111 PBT69.1030.02 130 NP51.1710.24 400

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST