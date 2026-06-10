Hindustan Oil Exploration temporarily halts gas sales from B-80 field
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company announced that Gas sales from B-80 field has been stopped for asset integrity related maintenance. These preventive and corrective measures are being carried out to ensure the continued safe, reliable, and efficient operation of the facilities, in line with applicable safety standards and operational best practices. Oil sales continue at lower rates.
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 1:16 PM IST