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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Organic Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 96.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 96.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 136.36 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Organic Chemicals declined 96.98% to Rs 15.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 519.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 136.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 391.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 573.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 535.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales136.36136.62 0 573.76535.87 7 OPM %12.21-26.89 --3.06-16.07 - PBDT14.94-21.88 LP -18.74-106.24 82 PBT14.44-22.23 LP -20.68-107.88 81 NP15.70519.82 -97 -12.73391.78 PL

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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