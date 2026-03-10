Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Organic Chemicals halts operations at Kochi phenol complex amid LPG supply disruption

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Hindustan Organic Chemicals (HOCL) said that it has temporarily curtailed operations at its Kochi phenol complex following disruption in LPG supply from Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

The disruption follows a government directive requiring public sector oil companies to prioritise LPG supply for domestic consumers, which has triggered a force majeure under the existing bulk LPG supply arrangement.

HOCL stated that its available LPG buffer stock will be exhausted by 09 March 2026.

As a result, the company has reduced production at the phenol and cumene plants and temporarily shut down the PRU unit from March 9. Other downstream units may also be shut within two days if supply disruptions persist. The hydrogen peroxide plant will continue operating.

 

The announcement was made post trading hours yesterday.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals (HOCL) is engaged in the manufacturing of of phenol, acetone, and hydrogen peroxide. The company provides the basic organic chemicals essential for vital industries like resins and laminates, dyes and dyes intermediates, drugs and pharmaceuticals, rubber chemicals, paints, pesticides and others. It also produces the versatile engineering plastic polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) through its subsidiary.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 78.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.85% to Rs 147.24 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.31% to currently trade at Rs 29.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

