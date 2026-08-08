Saturday, August 08, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 41.42% to Rs 96.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 41.42% to Rs 96.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales96.00163.89 -41 OPM %5.05-8.19 -PBDT4.18-13.20 LP PBT3.69-13.64 LP NP3.80-6.34 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.69% in the June 2026 quarter

RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 7.75% in the June 2026 quarter

RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 7.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit declines 70.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit declines 70.62% in the June 2026 quarter

The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 63.27% in the June 2026 quarter

The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 63.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit declines 57.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit declines 57.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST