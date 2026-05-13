Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 77.58% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.89% to Rs 114407.85 croreNet profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 77.58% to Rs 6065.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3415.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 114407.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109074.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 167.93% to Rs 18046.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6735.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.76% to Rs 439633.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 432008.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales114407.85109074.75 5 439633.45432008.74 2 OPM %8.055.31 -6.973.80 - PBDT10100.415961.20 69 30985.6115153.98 104 PBT7643.614337.96 76 23638.128999.88 163 NP6065.263415.44 78 18046.896735.70 168
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST