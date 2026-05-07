Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slides 0.73%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 19.64% over last one month compared to 8.46% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 4.6% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell 0.73% today to trade at Rs 396.5. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.09% to quote at 27718.9. The index is up 8.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd decreased 0.44% and Petronet LNG Ltd lost 0.12% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 3.64 % over last one year compared to the 3.34% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 19.64% over last one month compared to 8.46% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 4.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 56782 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 508.45 on 05 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 316.2 on 23 Mar 2026.

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