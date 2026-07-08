Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slides 3.78%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.39%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 4.71% over last one month compared to 0.29% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 5.84% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 3.78% today to trade at Rs 390.4. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 1.39% to quote at 26081.8. The index is down 0.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 3.55% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 2.92% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 8.66 % over last one year compared to the 7.04% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 4.71% over last one month compared to 0.29% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 5.84% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 65707 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.86 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 508.45 on 05 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 316.2 on 23 Mar 2026.

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