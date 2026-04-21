Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 1.48%, gains for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 385.1, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.35% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 14.21% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 385.1, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 20.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39184.7, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 384.65, up 1.54% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 3.35% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 14.21% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.