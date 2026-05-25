Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 3.59%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 403.65, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.64% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 13.03% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 403.65, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 5.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40237.6, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 403.15, up 3.42% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 2.64% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 13.03% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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