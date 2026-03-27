Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Surges 2.47%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 19.24% over last one month compared to 11.62% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 8.98% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 2.47% today to trade at Rs 352.7. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.39% to quote at 25896.82. The index is down 11.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.55% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 1.28% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 3.36 % over last one year compared to the 3.51% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 19.24% over last one month compared to 11.62% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 8.98% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10470 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.27 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 508.45 on 05 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 316.2 on 23 Mar 2026.

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