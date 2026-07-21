Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for fifth session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 406.2, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.37% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% drop in NIFTY and a 9.3% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 406.2, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24172.8. The Sensex is at 77442.96, down 0.34%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 3.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39663.45, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 405.9, down 0.17% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 5.37% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% drop in NIFTY and a 9.3% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 5.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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