Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12264.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12264.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 139977.51 crore

Net loss of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 12264.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4110.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 139977.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 110267.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales139977.51110267.69 27 OPM %-11.526.77 -PBDT-16292.347150.91 PL PBT-18170.075546.62 PL NP-12264.674110.93 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Music Broadcast reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Music Broadcast reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 8.05% in the June 2026 quarter

UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 8.05% in the June 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for equities

GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for equities

GCPL infuses Rs 200-cr in Godrej Pet Care via right issue

GCPL infuses Rs 200-cr in Godrej Pet Care via right issue

Eternal Q1 PAT climbs nearly 4-fold YoY to Rs 92 crore

Eternal Q1 PAT climbs nearly 4-fold YoY to Rs 92 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Close Q1 Results TodayBandhan Bank Share CrashSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Bharat Coking Coal Share CrashWhy Stock Market Crash TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance