Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 58.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.46% to Rs 96.45 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 58.72% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.46% to Rs 96.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.33% to Rs 8.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 420.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 406.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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