Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 38.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 126.10 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works rose 38.04% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 126.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.126.10119.377.306.277.596.074.914.033.812.76

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