Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 21.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 16207.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 21.43% to Rs 2992.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2464.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 16207.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14985.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.23% to Rs 15040.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10649.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 63763.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60573.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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