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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 21.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 21.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 16207.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Unilever rose 21.43% to Rs 2992.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2464.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 16207.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14985.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.23% to Rs 15040.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10649.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.27% to Rs 63763.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60573.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16207.0014985.00 8 63763.0060573.00 5 OPM %23.6724.14 -23.5924.26 - PBDT4025.003850.00 5 15380.0015334.00 0 PBT3677.003532.00 4 14047.0014081.00 0 NP2992.002464.00 21 15040.0010649.00 41

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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