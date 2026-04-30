Hindustan Unilever Q4 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 2,994 cr

Hindustan Unilever's consolidated net profit jumped 20.97% to Rs 2,994 crore on a 7.2% rise in total income to Rs 16,615 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The reported profit was supported by volume growth and proceeds from the divestment of a stake in Nutritionalab.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 3,677 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 3,532 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 247 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA rose 6% to Rs 3,841 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 3,619 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin at 23.7% in Q4 FY26.

The company reported a consolidated underlying sales growth (USG) of 7%, driven by a 6% increase in underlying volume growth (UVG).

Revenue from the Home Care division stood at Rs 6,344 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a 9.1% year-on-year growth. The segment delivered 9% USG, supported by high single-digit UVG. Fabric Wash posted double-digit growth, while Household Care recorded high single-digit growth. The liquids portfolio sustained strong double-digit growth momentum, with powders and bars also witnessing an improvement in performance. The division continued to reinforce its market leadership through strong fundamentals, consumer-centric innovations, and sustained market development initiatives. Surf excel leveraged high-impact platforms such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) through strategic partnerships with leading franchises during the quarter.

Revenue from the Beauty & Wellbeing division came in at Rs 3,697 crore in Q4 FY26, up 13.23% YoY. The segment reported 8% USG with mid-single-digit UVG. Hair care delivered robust double-digit growth, with broad-based performance across brands and formats. In skincare and color cosmetics, strong traction in the premium portfolio was partially offset by subdued demand in the mass segment. Skin care continued to gain market share, supported by strong double-digit growth in channels of the future.

During the quarter, the company strengthened its sunscreen portfolio through targeted market development initiatives, including the launch of Lakm?" Sun Gel Rs 10 access pack and Vaseline Cloud Soft with SPF 50. In FY26, Vaseline and Sunsilk each crossed the Rs 1,000 crore annual turnover milestone, taking the total number of HUL brands with revenues above Rs 1,000 crore to 20.

Revenue from the Personal Care division stood at Rs 2,229 crore in Q4 FY26, rising 4.84% YoY. Skin cleansing delivered high single-digit growth, led by strong performance in Dove and Lux. Continued market development efforts drove double-digit competitive growth in premium soaps and body wash. Oral Care posted low single-digit growth, while Closeup gained market share. The company expanded its presence in the high-growth freshness segment with the launch of Lifebuoy Ice Bath, featuring Cool Sense Actives technology. In oral care, the sensitive segment was strengthened with the launch of Pepsodent Sensitive Care, offering rapid relief along with cavity protection.

The Foods segment delivered 5% USG, led by high single-digit UVG. Tea recorded low single-digit UVG, while coffee sustained strong double-digit growth momentum, supported by both volume and pricing.

Lifestyle Nutrition reported double-digit growth, driven by strong performance in Horlicks and Boost. Expansion into new demand spaces, along with the Horlicks relaunch, is showing encouraging early traction. Packaged Foods posted mid-single-digit growth, led by Ketchup, Chutneys, Mayonnaise, and Unilever Food Solutions. During the quarter, the Horlicks masterbrand was extended into the fast-growing protein segment with the launch of Horlicks Protein Ready-to-Drink in four variants. In tea, the premiumization strategy was accelerated with the relaunch of Lipton Green Tea, featuring a refreshed and more contemporary positioning.

Priya Nair, CEO and MD, commented, "Financial Year 2026 witnessed an improved demand environment driven by supportive macro-economic policies. During the year, we took decisive actions to accelerate growth, including sharpening our portfolio, scaling investments to create desire at scale, strengthening frontline demand generation capabilities, and simplifying the organization to drive speed, focus, and execution. These initiatives resulted in consistent improvement in performance through the year, with 8% revenue growth and 7% underlying sales growth in the March quarter, translating into 5% underlying sales growth for the financial year.

More recently, heightened geopolitical tensions have led to commodity and currency volatility. We are navigating these headwinds through disciplined savings, the resilience of our global and local supply chain, and calibrated pricing actions. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to navigate this volatile operating environment, supported by our strong brands, robust financial position, and operational agility. We are focused on strengthening our consumer franchise while delivering sustainable and competitive growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval, and has fixed 23 June 2026 as the record date. The company had earlier paid an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share, taking the total dividend for the year to Rs 41 per share.

Hindustan Unilever is in the FMCG business, comprising primarily Home Care, Beauty & Personal Care, and Foods & Refreshment segments. The company has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever slipped 3.24% to currently trade at Rs 2,238.20 on the BSE.

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