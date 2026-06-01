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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc appoints Amit Gupta as CFO

Hindustan Zinc appoints Amit Gupta as CFO

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc announced the appointment of Amit Gupta as its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, effective June 1, 2026.

The appointment was approved by the company's board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Audit & Risk Management Committee, according to a regulatory filing.

Gupta has been associated with the Vedanta Group since July 2006 and has held several leadership positions across Cairn, Vedanta Corporate and Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO). In his most recent role at Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), he served as Deputy CFO and CFO of the Jharsuguda operations, overseeing financial performance, cost optimisation, cash flow management and governance for one of the world's largest single-location aluminium smelter facilities.

 

A qualified Chartered Accountant with a Diploma in IFRS from ACCA, UK, Gupta brings more than 22 years of experience across various businesses within the Vedanta Group. He has previously served as CFO of BALCO and Group Head Financial Planning & Analysis.

Separately, Hindustan Zinc said its board has approved the extension of Arun Misra's tenure as CEO and Whole-time Director for a further two months, from June 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

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Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and among the top 10 silver producers globally. The company exports to over 40 countries and holds around 74% share of India's primary zinc market.

The company reported a 67.59% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,033 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,003 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, net profit rose 28.52% from Rs 3,916 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 49% YoY and 23% QoQ to Rs 13,544 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by higher zinc and silver prices, increased production, lead concentrate sales, better by-product realisations and a stronger dollar.

The scrip fell 2.53% to end at Rs 632.50 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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