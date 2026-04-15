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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc climbs after emerging as top bidder for Rajasthan mineral block

Hindustan Zinc climbs after emerging as top bidder for Rajasthan mineral block

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc jumped 4.78% to Rs 589.50 after the company has been declared as successful bidder for the Jhandawali - Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block in Rajasthan via an e-auction conducted by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India.

The tender was part of Tranche V of auctions for critical and strategic mineral blocks, where composite licenses were offered through an online bidding process.

The company secured the block with the highest final price offer of 3.05%, as per a notification dated 12 April 2026. The Jhandawali Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block is at G3 level of exploration with total area of 1841.22 hectares for the block.

 

Hindustan Zinc, part of the Vedanta Group, is the worlds largest integrated zinc producer and among the top five silver producers globally. The company exports to more than 40 countries and holds around 77% share of Indias primary zinc market.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 46.23% to Rs 3916 crore while net sales rose 27.81% to Rs 10627 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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