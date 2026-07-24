Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 144.81% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 71.69% to Rs 13033.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 144.81% to Rs 5469.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2234.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 71.69% to Rs 13033.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7591.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13033.007591.00 72 OPM %61.7750.84 -PBDT8234.003898.00 111 PBT7314.002985.00 145 NP5469.002234.00 145
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:50 PM IST