Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 67.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.75% to Rs 12692.00 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 67.60% to Rs 5033.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3003.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.75% to Rs 12692.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8829.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.60% to Rs 13832.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10353.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.62% to Rs 39192.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33041.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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