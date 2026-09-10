Hindustan Zinc inks six-year transport agreement with MFL India for Rampura Agucha Mine

Hindustan Zinc said that it has signed a six-year transportation contract with MFL India for the deployment of 30 electric trucks for concentrate transportation, accelerating the electrification of its mine-to-smelter logistics network.

MFL India is a logistics solutions provider focused on enabling reliable, efficient, and sustainable movement of materials across critical industries.

Under the contract, extendable by a further two years, electric trucks will be progressively inducted to replace conventional diesel vehicles used for transporting zinc and lead concentrate from Rampura Agucha, the worlds largest underground zinc mining operations to its smelting operations in Rajasthan.

MFL will also establish and operate dedicated EV charging infrastructure to support the fleet, creating the ecosystem required for reliable electric mobility across a critical industrial logistics route.

Amarendu Prakash, CEO & whole-time director, Hindustan Zinc, said: "The future of mining will be defined not only by the metals we produce, but by how responsibly and efficiently we produce and move them.

The contract for deployment of EV trucks for concentrate transportation is yet another step towards that future, demonstrating how industrial decarbonisation can strengthen competitiveness while creating an ecosystem in which our partners and communities grow with us."

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the worlds largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top ten silver producers globally.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,469 crore in Q1 FY27, which is higher by 145% as compared with the PAT figure of Rs 2,234 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 13,747 crore during the quarter, up 77% YoY.

The scrip shed 0.73% to currently trade at Rs 601.55 on the BSE.

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