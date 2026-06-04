Hindustan Zinc Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 603.05, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.67% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 45.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 603.05, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has eased around 1.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13535.2, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 606.85, down 1.57% on the day. Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 22.67% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 45.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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