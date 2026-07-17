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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 516.55, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.61% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 516.55, down 1.03% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has eased around 9.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12495.9, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.42 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 517.4, down 1.24% on the day. Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 18.61% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 16.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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