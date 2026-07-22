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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.09%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.09%

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 5.67% over last one month compared to 3.01% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.38% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 1.09% today to trade at Rs 539. The BSE Metal index is up 0.4% to quote at 40808.34. The index is down 3.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 0.88% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 0.77% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 28.67 % over last one year compared to the 5.84% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 5.67% over last one month compared to 3.01% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.38% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8954 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.6 on 28 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 413.4 on 01 Aug 2025.

 

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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