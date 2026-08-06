Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 0.79%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 13.05% over last one month compared to 5.71% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.77% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 0.79% today to trade at Rs 600. The BSE Metal index is up 0.88% to quote at 42792.75. The index is up 5.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 0.68% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 0.45% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 38.16 % over last one year compared to the 2.19% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 13.05% over last one month compared to 5.71% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.77% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 59618 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.6 on 28 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 414.65 on 11 Aug 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News