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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc partners with Tata Steel to integrate low carbon zinc into sustainable steel manufacturing

Hindustan Zinc partners with Tata Steel to integrate low carbon zinc into sustainable steel manufacturing

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc has strengthened its long standing association with Tata Steel to expand the integration of EcoZen, its low carbon zinc solution into sustainable steel manufacturing.

The collaboration reflects both companies' shared commitment to embedding climate considerations into core industrial processes and procurement strategies. EcoZen, Asia's first low-carbon zinc, is produced using renewable energy and has a verified carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of CO₂ equivalent per tonne of zinc approximately 75% lower than the global industry average. By significantly reducing emissions at the raw material stage, EcoZen enables downstream industries to meaningfully lower value-chain emissions and advance their decarbonisation goals.

 

Speaking on the development Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc said "EcoZen represents our vision to offer sustainable metal solutions that support the evolving needs of global manufacturing. Our partnership with Tata Steel is a significant milestone in scaling up the adoption of low-carbon zinc and reinforcing greener supply chains across India's industrial ecosystem."

Zinc plays a vital role in galvanising steel to protect against corrosion and extend service life, making it indispensable across sectors such as infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, electronics, and energy storage. Because the zinc coating contributes to the embedded carbon footprint of galvanised steel, using low-carbon zinc has measurable downstream benefits. The adoption of EcoZen can help avoid approximately 400 kg of CO₂ emissions per tonne of steel galvanised, compared to conventional zinc. This provides customers with a tangible pathway to reducing Scope 3 emissions while strengthening overall sustainability performance.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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