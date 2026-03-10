Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with CMR Green Technologies

Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with CMR Green Technologies

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

CMR Green Technologies to set up manufacturing unit at Zinc Park

Hindustan Zinc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CMR Green Technologies, India's largest non-ferrous metal recycling company and amongst the largest globally. This marks the second major partnership for Zinc Park in Rajasthan, following Hindustan Zinc's earlier MoU with Tripura Group, and further strengthens the park's positioning as India's first integrated ecosystem for zinc-based industrial applications.

Under the MoU, CMR Green Technologies will establish a manufacturing facility at Zinc Park focused on producing high-quality, low-emission zinc alloys. These alloys are critical for industries such as automotive, infrastructure, die-casting, and consumer goods. The project will enable downstream value addition of zinc while promoting sustainable metal processing and supporting India's self-reliance in industrial materials.

 

InterGlobe Aviation CEO resigns

Aditya Birla Capital invests Rs 750 cr in Aditya Birla Housing Finance

H.G. Infra Engineering bags Rs 401-cr order from Anuppur Thermal Energy

INR recovers from record low levels

Innovision IPO subscribed 0.02 times

