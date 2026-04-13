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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc wins bid for Jhandawali - Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block of Rajasthan

Hindustan Zinc wins bid for Jhandawali - Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block of Rajasthan

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Under Tranch V of critical and strategic mineral blocks auction conducted by Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India

Hindustan Zinc has been declared as 'Successful Bidder' for the Jhandawali - Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block of Rajasthan (on highest Final Price Offer of 03.05%) via notification dated 12 April 2026 (received at 05:32 PM IST). As per the tender document, the Jhandawali - Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block is at G3 level of exploration with total area of 1841.22 hectares for the block.

A Composite License deed in favour of Hindustan Zinc for the Jhandawali - Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block of Rajasthan will be executed and shall be submitted.

 

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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