Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 80.86% to Rs 115.37 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reported to Rs 36.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 80.86% to Rs 115.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.115.3763.7937.965.8044.252.1642.120.0436.62-0.18

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