Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 80.86% to Rs 115.37 croreNet profit of Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reported to Rs 36.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 80.86% to Rs 115.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.3763.79 81 OPM %37.965.80 -PBDT44.252.16 1949 PBT42.120.04 105200 NP36.62-0.18 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST