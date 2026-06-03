Hindware Home Innovation approves investment up to Rs 15 cr in Hintastica

At board meeting held on 03 June 2026

The board of Hindware Home Innovation at its meeting held on 03 June 2026 has approved to make an investment of not more than Rs 15 crore by way of subscribing to the equity shares of Hintastica (a joint venture between the Company and Atlantic SociFranise de Deloppement Thermique, France (Atlantic) pursuant to rights issue offer made on 01 June 2026 by Hintastica.